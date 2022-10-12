Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Paving the way, becoming the states first farm-to-resort operation, Kuilima Farms on Oahu's North Shore provides fresh local produce to all eight restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort.
"We're constantly throwing out the statistic that 90% of Hawaii's food is imported," explained Kuilima farm manager, Ramsey Brown.
"If we can even start to chip away at that and minimize the amount of reliance we have on external imports, if farms like ours and others around the North Shore community and other rural areas can provide that food at a low cost to our community, it's going to change the world," he added.
Still in the early phases of operation, the farm harvests close to 1,000 pounds of produce each week, with 700 pounds headed straight to Turtle Bay.
But with eyes set on expanding even further, distributing product throughout the community, the team has committed to pushing the boundaries -- increasing the speed and efficiency in which they can get food on the table.
"We have a new washing pack station that has allowed us to get USDA Food Safety Certified," Brown continued. "There's only 32 farms out of 533 in the state that have this USDA certification. And it's going to enable us to sell our produce to more local distributors here in Hawaii and especially on Oahu and the North Shore."
Well received by the projects leaders and collaborators, visitors to the islands say they too are encouraged by efforts to get more homegrown products on the table.