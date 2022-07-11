Kilauea Theatre celebrates 20th anniversary with the play "The Mikado"

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network (KDEN) on the Big Island. It’s ranked number three in acoustics in the nation in regard to small theaters.
“It’s a miracle that a small non-profit theatre can live twenty years,” said Suzi Bond, director of the Kilauea Theater.
To kick off their celebration, KDEN is launching a live action play of “The Mikado” - a parody musical about foreigners who first discovered Japan and its culture.
The musical was written by composers Gilbert and Sullivan in 1885.
“Going to musicals is healing, it is healing to the soul. There is nothing like live theater but there is also nothing like live theater after being stuck inside for two years because of a global pandemic. We know how to keep the community safe which is our priority. It is time for the community to enjoy what the local theaters have to offer,” said Bond.
The KDEN Theatre officials said they will follow all COVID-19 protocols. The theatre can seat up to 200 guests but only 89 tickets will be sold. Officials said volunteers will do temperature checks at the door and masks will be required.
The first live play of “The Mikado” is July 22nd and will run until Aug. 7. Tickets sale begin on July 15 — for questions, reach out to the Kilauea Theater at kden73@aol.com.