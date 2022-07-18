KFC just rolled out a new menu item to attract a younger crowd

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The large south swell (180 degrees) that peaked on Sunday is
slowly easing, but remains large to enough support advisory-level
surf for south facing shores today. Heights should ease below the
advisory level tonight through Wednesday as the swell moves out.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, lowering to 7 to 10 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
KFC is testing out new chicken nuggets for a limited time.
Starting Monday, the chicken chain is offering Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets in restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a limited time. The nuggets are made with white meat and KFC's signature 11 herbs and spices, and they come in servings of eight, 12 or 36 pieces.
KFC already offers a few different types of chicken, including popcorn nuggets, on its menu. But it's betting nuggets will be a draw for the younger set.
"We're targeting younger customers, like Gen Z and Millennials, who are interested in boneless chicken options," said a KFC spokesperson.
Gen Z, which includes those currently between the ages of 18 and 24, is an important demographic for restaurants.
"The earlier you can engage with a consumer, the more potential you have for building loyalty and building frequency over the course of more years," Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at the restaurant consulting firm Technomic, previously told CNN Business. It's hard to develop loyalty "once somebody's past that window," he said.
But Gen Z is less interested in dining out than other generations were at their age, making it even more important for restaurants to try to grab their attention.
Creating buzz and selling snacks
Among all consumer groups, competition in the fast food world is tight. One way for brands to stand out is to test new items and make changes to menus whenever possible, creating buzz along the way.
The new nuggets have another potential advantage: They're perfect for snacking, a trend that's seeing a comeback as consumers adapt to hybrid work or return to the office. Nuggets could be a way for KFC to remind customers that they sell food that can be eaten on the go.