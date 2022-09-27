Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV)- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area.
Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process, a crucial part. Community input is a part of it. One woman says she's got a petition of more that 45-hundred against the proposed development. But Kamehameha Schools says there's a bigger picture some residents may not be aware of.
It’s always fun playing in the waters of Keauhou Bay. At least one local resident is concerned the peace of shoreline will soon be a thing of the past. “Right now there are no tourists. It's mostly locals because of the local feel that the location has. And to take the local feel would be heartbreaking,” said Rebecca Meledez who lives right by the beach.
There's a plan progressing that would put up to 150 units of resort housing on the mountain slope above the bay. Melendez says she's concerned about the seawall and landscape. “That rock wall is great. It prevents the sand and debris going into the bay,” said Melendez.
“We have no plans to do any enhancements or changes to the seawall or shoreline. We are going to leave it in tact. In fact we are going to add sidewalks, native landscaping, places for community to gather,” said Kamehameha Schools Director of Asset Management Marissa Harman.
Meledez is concerned adding pavement and getting rid of some of the nature grasses will destabilize the ground and change the look of the area. “Walking through the trees and on the trail is stunning,” said Melendez.
“The focus is to enhance the natural resources. We would do that through native landscaping, put out informative plaques, create paths, and rest areas to give people a place to pause out of the sun and read about Kamehameha,” said Harman.
Keauhou Bay has a lot of history to it. King Kamehameha the third was born there. “I don't think any of the kings would approve of building a resort at his birthplace. This was a royalty center,” said Melendez.
The plan however is to move vendors away from the mouth of the bay and put a cultural center there. The plan also moves traffic away from roads to the beach, and more toward the resort area. “Moving away from the cultural sites will provide a more enhanced experience,” said Harman.
There will be more public hearings on the development. So, you'll want to keep an eye out for those. There's also that petition out there.
