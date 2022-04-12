Kauai residents fighting to stop housing development they say is threatening endangered spider species

KAUAI (KITV)- A sticky situation is unfolding between a fragile species and a land development company.
Residents are trying to fight off a developer who plans to build a housing development - with nearly 300 new homes - in an area near where amphipods and endangered spiders have lived for generations.
The Kauai Cave Wolf spider is one of the top 6 most endangered spiders in the world. Its food, the amphipod, is endangered too. Now, local residents are worried that one of the few places where the spider can live is also in danger of becoming extinct.
Crews are now preparing the land where the new homes will be, but close by, the Kauai Cave wolf spider and its food source live. The dwellings are unique: caves and the lava tubes below them house the little amphipods.
The amphipod is a shrimp-like creature that cleans up decaying plant matter on the island. "What would happen if this species was completely wiped out from the lava tubes? What would happen if the amphipods completely died out? They are a critical part of the habitat of the caves," said Elizabeth Okinaka, Save Koloa founder.
Making the situation more sensitive is the tiny size of the amphipod, and the fact the spider has no eyes. It feels around for its food. "These spiders, they stand no chance. They cannot run fast. These amphipods cannot move fast. This heavy multiple machinery is on site. They are directly above one of the most fragile ecosystems in the world," said Okinaka.
There are only two current sites the spiders live, and four where the amphipods live. These species may be present on or in the vicinity of the housing development, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The letter also states that the project area being developed by Meridian Pacific Limited does not contain critical habitat for those endangered species. A spokesperson responded by saying they received a grading permit after the letter was received.
"We're trying to push for more surveys to be done," said Okinaka. Residents are also concerned about the possibility of cultural aspects being destroyed, as well as what's being done to the habitat. Meridian Pacific released a statement saying studies have concluded there are no archeological site on the property, and that U.S. Fish and Wildlife does not require the project to obtain any permits.
A biological survey also concluded that there are no natural habitats of protected species on the property, despite the letter from the Department of the Interior. "How can we know whatever is underneath, or what is on top? This could include the spiders, cultural sites, etc. How can we know?," said local resident Ana Mo Des.
Meridian says the letter from the Department of the Interior suggest if workers find a cave, they should stop and contact Fish and Wildlife for guidance. The company says they intend to follow that suggestion.
A Kauai County spokesperson issued the following statement to KITV4:
“This is an issue dating back to a 1970s Zoning Permit. The developer had a legal claim against the county to dispute unfulfilled conditions of its zoning permit, related to affordable housing.
The county ultimately accepted a settlement payment from the developer to avoid lengthy and costly litigation. This settlement was approved by the County Attorney’s office and the County Council.
The approximately $5.2 million payment will be used exclusively to create affordable housing. There was no known community outrage at the time of this settlement in 2020.”