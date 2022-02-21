Kauai real estate attracts celebrities

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Home prices in Hawaii have been soaring especially on Kauai where many celebrities now live.
Some of the celebrities calling the Garden Island home, include Ben Stiller, Pierce Brosnan, Natalie Merchant and Bette Midler plus, the latest celebs include Lisa Ling and Richie Sambora.
Dan Mizrahi who moved to Kauai from Lanai where he had been working was looking to move to the Garden Island since July. He had made 5 offers till one was accepted.
In fact, the Hawaii Realtors association reports, Kauai saw the biggest increase in sales compared to the other Islands, with more than 46% increase in home sales from 2020 to 2021. The Garden Island also saw the biggest change in sales price an almost 37% increase with the median sales price jumping from $785,000 to $1,750,000.
Realtor and long time Kauai resident, Glen Kojima says the current market is different for luxury home buyers with some offering cash from possible crypto currency wealth, compared to locals who he says, can still afford to buy homes given the low interest rates.
For new home owner, Dan Mizrahi he says it is really nice to finally have a place to call home on Kauai and says, he has no intention of ever leaving this island paradise.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.