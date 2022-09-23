Kauai landowner faces $1.5 million in fines for "high hazard potential" at Mauka Dam

The BLNR also also is looking to impose a total of about $1.5 million in fines per year on the landowner if it does not comply with its requests to bring the dam up to adequate safety standards.
"The owner has asserted that they do not believe their dam should be classified as a high hazard dam, which is fine, however, they have failed to present to the department any compelling documentation or engineering justification that the dam's failure will not result in loss of life," said Carty Chang, chief engineer of the Engineering Division of DLNR.
The landowner's attorney says they do not believe its dam is regulated at all by the BLNR because of the dam's size and volume.
"We strongly disagree with the characterization of the original 2007 study that characterizes this dam as high hazard," said Greg Kugle, an attorney representing landowner, Eric A. Knudsen Trust. "That was a study that was rushed and flawed and we intend to demonstrate that."
The state says the 550-foot dam, which it says is in poor condition, has a population at risk that includes 855 people including a school and fire station.
Both the BLNR and the landowner have agreed to a contested case hearing. A timeframe for that hearing has yet to be scheduled.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.