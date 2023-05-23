Kauai high school students help to beautify Aloha Island Mart Kapahi

KAPA'A, Hawaii (KITV4) – A dozen of Art Club students from Kapa’a High School helped to beautify the outside of Aloha Island Mart in Kapahi with Aloha Petroleum.
For five days, students were hard at work at the Aloha Island Mart in Kapahi in an effort to create new pieces to complement the existing mural that was done by the middle and high school in 2013.
The 2013 mural invites both middle and high school students to make a pledge not to drink or smoke underage.
“We’re so appreciative of the Kapa’a High School Art Club and their efforts to help us beautify our Aloha Island Mart in Kapahi. Our goal was to preserve the existing artwork and refresh the rest of the wall with new artwork. The kids did amazing!” said Casie Bui, director, sales operations and marketing for Aloha Petroleum.
Aloha Petroleum partnered with the students from Kapa’a High to help bring an ohana friendly vibe to the market. Everything on the mural has layered meanings -- such as the patterns of waves and triangles that are incorporated on the new and old mural.
The waves represent the symbol of makai (water) and the triangles symbolize mauka (mountain). The pineapples represent the plantation days and the kalo and banana represent the importance of traditional and native plants.
The design direction was to add elements that represent the location so Kealia, King Kong mountain, Sleeping Giant, and other local landmarks were created as well.
“It was awesome for our students to have the opportunity to showcase their talents and to reflect our community in this mural,” said Vanessa Owens, Kapa’a High School art instructor.
