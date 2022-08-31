 Skip to main content
Kauai construction company sues Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's company over nonpayment

FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Federal regulators, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, took legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting the deal would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai construction company is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving a payment of more than $130,000 for work it has completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property.

The recently-filed lawsuit says that in March 2020, Zuckerberg’s company Pilaa Land LLC contracted Kapaa’s Williams Construction LLC to build a “Jungle House & Cabin,” as well as “Tree Houses” on Zuckerberg’s property in Kilauea.

