Kauai construction company sues Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's company over nonpayment

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai construction company is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving a payment of more than $130,000 for work it has completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property.
The recently-filed lawsuit says that in March 2020, Zuckerberg’s company Pilaa Land LLC contracted Kapaa’s Williams Construction LLC to build a “Jungle House & Cabin,” as well as “Tree Houses” on Zuckerberg’s property in Kilauea.
Williams Construction says it billed and sent a written demand for the payment in the amount of $133,726.47 to ORBT LLC, a company affiliated with Pilaa Land.
However, the Kapaa construction company says ORBT has failed and/or refused to make payment in accordance with its requests.
To that end, Williams Construction has claimed a lien upon the fee simple interest in the property an all of its improvements, according to court documents.
