Kauai construction company dropping lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's company

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai construction company is dropping its lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving payment of more than $130,000 for work it had completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property.
The lawsuit said, that in March 2020, Zuckerberg’s company – Pilaa Land LLC – contracted Kapaa’s Williams Construction LLC to build a “Jungle House & Cabin,” as well as “Tree Houses” on Zuckerberg’s property in Kilauea.
The Kapaa construction company said Zuckerberg’s company failed and/or refused to make payment in accordance with its requests.
However, court documents recently filed by Williams Construction’s attorneys say that it is now dismissing its claims. A hearing in this case that was scheduled for November 16 in Lihue on Kauai has been called off and court records also show that the status of the case is "Terminated."
Ryan Engle, a partner with Honolulu-based Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild, which is representing Williams Construction in this case, tells KITV4 that it has no comment.
A Chan Zuckerberg spokesperson previously told KITV4 that to its knowledge, it has paid all invoices submitted by Williams Construction in full.
KITV4 has reached out to a Chan Zuckerberg spokesperson for comment on Wednesday.
