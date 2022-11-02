 Skip to main content
Kauai construction company dropping lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's company

Mark Zuckerberg

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File

KILAUEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai construction company is dropping its lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s company for not receiving payment of more than $130,000 for work it had completed on the billionaire tech titan’s North Shore Kauai property.

The lawsuit said, that in March 2020, Zuckerberg’s company – Pilaa Land LLC – contracted Kapaa’s Williams Construction LLC to build a “Jungle House & Cabin,” as well as “Tree Houses” on Zuckerberg’s property in Kilauea.

Kauai construction company sues Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's company over nonpayment

