Kauai cleaning company ordered to pay nearly $100,000 in unpaid wages, damages

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1208 PM HST, radar indicated that rain continued to fall
over east Oahu. The peak rates have trended downward recently
and were mostly less than 1 inch per hour. Stream gages
indicated that water levels remain elevated above normal
levels in several of the east Oahu streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly $100,000 in unpaid wages and damages has been recovered for 10 employees of a cleaning service company on Kauai, according to US Labor Department.
According to labor officials, the cleaning service All Kauai Cleaning Inc. in Lihue failed to pay its employees overtime wages and did not pay for time spent traveling to job sites. The company was fined $96,936.
The Labor Department says is determined the company owner, Robert Bartolo, denied some employees overtime pay for working more than 40 hours in a workweek and failed to track employees’ travel time and to include that time when calculating what the employees were owed – both violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
“Our investigators determined that All Kauai Cleaning repeatedly violated its workers’ rights, and the U.S. Department of Labor has held the company accountable,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter in a press release.
On top of the fines recovered for lost wages and damages, the Labor Department also assessed the company $1,540 in civil penalties for repeated violations. The company was fined $33,612 in unpaid wages back in 2014 for a similar incident.
All Kauai Cleaning Inc. has been around since 1988. The company specializes in interior and exterior cleaning services for residential and commercial customers on Kauai.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.