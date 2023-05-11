 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1208 PM HST, radar indicated that rain continued to fall
over east Oahu. The peak rates have trended downward recently
and were mostly less than 1 inch per hour. Stream gages
indicated that water levels remain elevated above normal
levels in several of the east Oahu streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo,
Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake,
Kahaluu, Halawa, Aiea, and Nuuanu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Kauai cleaning company ordered to pay nearly $100,000 in unpaid wages, damages

  • Updated
  • 0
Money Generic
KITV4

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly $100,000 in unpaid wages and damages has been recovered for 10 employees of a cleaning service company on Kauai, according to US Labor Department.

According to labor officials, the cleaning service All Kauai Cleaning Inc. in Lihue failed to pay its employees overtime wages and did not pay for time spent traveling to job sites. The company was fined $96,936.

