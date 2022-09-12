Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant in spring 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu.
Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.
"We have eight other renewable energy projects under construction or planned or Oahu. We really want to give confidence to customers that things are going to change and things will get better. They’re going to see that improvement in their electric bill," said Jim Kelly, spokesperson, Hawaiian Electric.
KES is the largest battery storage facility in Hawaii and officials said it is the largest step towards the 2045 clean energy goal.
"People on the mainland are looking to Hawaii and at this project Hawaiian Electric is procuring to go green. We have a cleaner, more modernized grid with great flexibility and more efficiency.” said Polly Shaw, head of policy and communication at Plus Power.
The new facility was also sited in west Oahu so it can connect to the substation as the coal plant did. Officials said when Kapolei Energy Storage kicks off in the spring, it will be everything the coals plant was and more.