 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Kapolei Energy Storage will replace former AES Coal Plant - starting spring 2023

  • 0
clean energy

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - Kapolei Energy Storage is scheduled to begin operations on April 1, 2023 and provide electricity to more than 30,000 homes on Oahu.

Hawaiian Electric officials said customers will gradually see their electricity rates decline – by less than a dollar initially and more as further renewable energy projects become available.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK