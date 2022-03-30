 Skip to main content
Kamokila Hawaiian Village forced to close on Kauai

  • Updated
Kamokila Hawaiian Village

KAPAA, Hawaii(KITV4) -- For generations William Kihei Fernandes' 'ohana cultivated native plants, built thatched-roof hale and educated thousands of keiki at the Kamokila Hawaiian Village.

Now, the state is cutting the family's ties to the 'aina.

The Fernandes family has held the lease to the land for more than 60 years. They said they're devastated the state is not renewing their lease for a place their ancestors and children worked to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture.

"It's been a labor of love, a lot of hard work put into this place. From my great grandparents all the way down to my kids," he said. "The Hawaiian community, we're all devastated by this loss." 

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said it allowed the lease to expire in December as the agency reevaluates the use of the four-acre property.

In a statement, Alan Carpenter, an administrator at the Hawaii State Parks Division, said the family wasn't in compliance with the lease -- specifically renting out kayaks without a permit and having inadequate restroom facilities among other violations the family said are untrue.

The Fernandes' are now facing a May 1 eviction deadline.

"At the end of the day, we feel like we're not getting due process and we're not getting a chance to defend ourselves against these false allegations," Fernandes said.

The family added even though it was forced to close through the pandemic, it still paid its lease and took care of the land.

Kamokila Hawaiian Village offered outrigger canoe rides, standup padding and fishing on the Wailua river and tours of sacred areas of the ancient Hawaiians.

"This is a slap in the face to native Hawaiian cultural practitioners," said native practitioner Kamealoha Hanohanopa-Smith. "To not have a training site available such as Kamokila Village, it's a huge blow to us."

The Fernandes' were hoping to get a lease extension, but now must go through the rebidding process.

The DLNR said it's considering traditional cultural, community-based or agricultural uses for the property instead of commercial activities.

The Fernandes 'ohana said they have a month to remove more than a dozen Hawaiian huts, birthing stones and artifacts that have been there since ancient times.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

