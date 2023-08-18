 Skip to main content
Kaiser Permanente providing free medical services to members, public in Lahaina

  Updated
  • 0
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – As of Friday, Aug. 18, Kaiser Permanente announced that they will be providing free medical services to members and the public at several locations in Lahaina.

The Kaiser Permanente Mobile Health Vehicle will be located at Lahaina Gateway and will be providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. The OB/GYN services will be available every Friday.

