Kaiser Permanente providing free medical services to members, public in Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) – As of Friday, Aug. 18, Kaiser Permanente announced that they will be providing free medical services to members and the public at several locations in Lahaina.
The Kaiser Permanente Mobile Health Vehicle will be located at Lahaina Gateway and will be providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. The OB/GYN services will be available every Friday.
There will be multiple first aid stations around Lahaina. One at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina in the Lahaina Ballroom for first aid services, and another at the Napili Plaza that will be providing first aid and pediatric services. These locations will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information!
Members that need refills on their prescriptions can visit this LINK, call 808-643-7979, or visit the Kaiser Permanente pharmacies at Maui Lani or Wailuku medical offices.
The Maui Lani Medical Office pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Kihei Medical Office Pharmacy and the Wailuku Medical Office pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., being closed from noon until 1 p.m.
The Kaiser Permanente 24/7 First Aid Station that is located at the War Memorial Gym will be closing permanently on Sunday, August 20 at 8 a.m.
As the community continues to navigate through this difficult time, Kaiser Permanente is partnering up with Queen’s Health System and will be offering mental health and addiction services and resources for the public to access.