Kaimuki Popoki + Tea Cat Café burglarized early Thursday morning

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible
over Oahu through tonight, bringing periods of heavy rainfall
to both leeward and windward communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Another small business has been burglarized in Kaimuki. Popoki + Tea Cat Café, a popular coffee place swarmed with adoptable cats, had their door smashed open and cash register stolen.
The break-in happened shortly before 5 o’clock Thursday morning. The vandals were caught on surveillance footage.
“They came in, took the cash register and left fast," said Matias Saavedra, receptionist at Popoki + Tea Cat Café. "They didn’t mess with our iPad or the system here. They came only for the money because nothing else is missing or even was touched.”
Cafe Owner Liberty Peralta said $350 was in the cash register.
They are unsure how much it will cost to fix and replace the door.
"I feel disappointed that people in our own community are capable of doing this. Violating what other people have worked really hard to build for the community -- all for a few bucks is really disheartening," said Peralta.
The café currently has 18 cats and none of them were missing or seemed distressed.
Nearby business owners said several shops along Waialae Avenue have been targeted, and it looks like they are all small businesses.
“We’ve been burglarized before too and we’re neighbors of the cat café. It’s really sad to see all of these locally owned shops get hit like this,” said Dustin Tanabin, barista at The Curb.
A Kaimuki resident said he does not feel unsafe in the area because these are not violent crimes however it is unsettling for him and his growing family.
Liberty Peralta said she turned the surveillance footage over to Honolulu Police Department and hopes for answers soon.
The cafe will remain open and maintain regular business hours.