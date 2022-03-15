 Skip to main content
Kailua wine bar succumbs to hardships brought on by COVID-19

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Hawaii establishment has fallen victim to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time it's a popular wine bar in Windward Oahu.

A co-owner of D'Vine Kailua Wine Bar and Bottle Shop tells KITV4 that the Omicron variant mainly led to the recent closure of its business.

Starting Mar. 15, D'Vine is auctioning off its furniture, equipment and fixtures.

Co-owner Maureen Nelson says its employees endured constant exposure to COVID-19 for nearly two years, and that this has taken a toll on them - both mentally and physically.

In addition, she says the rising costs of supplies and the shipping delays to get these supplies also played a role in the wine bar's eventual demise.

The auction, which is being handled by Oahu Auctions, is scheduled to run through Mar. 27.

D'Vine, which is located next to Maui Brewing at the Lau Hala Shops, registered to do business in Hawaii starting in 2018.

