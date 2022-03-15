Kailua wine bar succumbs to hardships brought on by COVID-19 By Duane Shimogawa Mar 15, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Hawaii establishment has fallen victim to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time it's a popular wine bar in Windward Oahu.A co-owner of D'Vine Kailua Wine Bar and Bottle Shop tells KITV4 that the Omicron variant mainly led to the recent closure of its business.Starting Mar. 15, D'Vine is auctioning off its furniture, equipment and fixtures.Co-owner Maureen Nelson says its employees endured constant exposure to COVID-19 for nearly two years, and that this has taken a toll on them - both mentally and physically.In addition, she says the rising costs of supplies and the shipping delays to get these supplies also played a role in the wine bar's eventual demise.The auction, which is being handled by Oahu Auctions, is scheduled to run through Mar. 27.D'Vine, which is located next to Maui Brewing at the Lau Hala Shops, registered to do business in Hawaii starting in 2018. Business New condo tower coming to Kakaako By Duane Shimogawa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wine Bar Maureen Nelson Commerce Economics Kailua Kitv4 Vine Furniture Shipping More From KITV 4 Island News Business Wall Street heading lower after inflation-fueled selloff Updated Feb 11, 2022 Top-stories Business is drying up for one Maui farm ravaged by drought and droves of deer Updated Mar 11, 2022 Business Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982 Updated Feb 25, 2022 Video Close to a million Hawaii residents may qualify for tech discounts in federal program Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Focus on Business: Hawaii Self Storage Updated Nov 13, 2021 Local Bill advances that aims to use the state's general fund to build preschools Updated 9 hrs ago Recommended for you