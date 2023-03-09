 Skip to main content
Jim Saylor Jewelers closing after nearly 50 years in business on Kauai

  • Updated
  • 0
Jim Saylor Jewelers
Courtesy: Jim Saylor Jewelers

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jim Saylor Jewelers, which has been in business on Kauai for nearly 50 years, is closing for good, its owner confirmed to KITV4 Thursday.

Saylor says it does not have an exact closing date yet, and that it is in the midst of a closing sale, where everything must go. His store has been in the same building along Kuhio Highway in Kapaa for the last 47 years.

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

