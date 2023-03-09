Jim Saylor Jewelers closing after nearly 50 years in business on Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Jim Saylor Jewelers, which has been in business on Kauai for nearly 50 years, is closing for good, its owner confirmed to KITV4 Thursday.
Saylor says it does not have an exact closing date yet, and that it is in the midst of a closing sale, where everything must go. His store has been in the same building along Kuhio Highway in Kapaa for the last 47 years.
Saylor tells KITV4 that he has had the great pleasure of building a business from nothing more than a bit of gold, perseverance, great passion and amazing clientele.
“I have been rewarded with relationships that are beyond my comprehension,” he said. “I could not wish for a more fulfilling and joyful career.”
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.