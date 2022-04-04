Japanese wedding venue pivots to serve residents in Honolulu

A mainstay of Hawaii’s tourism industry is the the Japanese wedding business, but that has dwindled since the pandemic. A normally thriving venue for destination weddings from Japan pivoted to survive and is now catering to the local Hawaii community.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A mainstay of Hawaii’s tourism industry is the Japanese wedding business, but that has dwindled since the pandemic. A normally thriving venue for destination weddings from Japan pivoted to survive and is now catering to the local Hawaii community.
Waikiki Leia Weddings and Restaurant sits on a 30,000 square-foot estate with a view of Diamond Head. Before the pandemic, 25 to 40 Japanese Weddings, would be welcomed at the Chapel on the grounds of Waikiki Leia.
Since the wedding market shrunk, the venue redirected its reception catering experience into restaurant service.
"After pandemic, maintaining property we just gave up, we said let’s do something for local," Tom Sasagake, manager of Waikiki Leia Weddings & Restaurant, said.
Since July 2021, staff has been serving dinner to residents. In October, breakfast and lunch were added -- 50% of the workers had to be laid off during the pandemic, while others like Rira Oba, who worked with brides on their wedding gowns, is now a server.
“Well, I’m really happy to be here as a server, but I hope I can get back to my purpose work. I hope Japanese couples coming back as soon as possible," Oba said.
For locals who discover Waikiki Leia, they are surprised at this hidden gem.
“I didn’t know what to expect. There’s a wedding chapel and there’s a restaurant in there. But as soon as we came in through the doors, nice surprise, great décor, super friendly people and great service, and the back area is so serene and the view of Diamond Head it’s pretty nice," diner Kristine Joo said.
“I love to take clients for lunch, and this place will be my lunch place, many more times in the future, because I’m pretty sure all my clients don’t know about this place. I like to take clients to try something new," said Stephanie Chan.
Since more locals are enjoying Waikiki Leia and spending money that makes up for the loss of the Japanese Wedding Market, management says they will continue catering to residents even when visitors from Japan return.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.