Japanese investor buys famed fashion designer's Hawaii oceanfront mansion

News Assignment Manager
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The late fashion designer Geoffrey Beene’s oceanfront mansion in Honolulu has been sold to a Japanese company for $8.3 million, KITV4 has learned.
Beene paid $2.5 million in 1992 for the nearly 4,000-square-foot, three-story estate that occupies a nearly 6,000-square-foot parcel of land in the Diamond Head area of Oahu.
The famed fashion designer gifted the home to the Honolulu Museum of Art in 2003. The Art Museum then sold it to a California physician for $3 million.
The property is valued at about $5.3 million for tax purposes.
Beene, who was one of New York’s most notable fashion designers, died in 2004.
