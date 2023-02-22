 Skip to main content
JABSOM dean of 15 years reflects on accomplishments ahead of retirement

  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Jerris Hedges appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's the end of an era for the University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). Dean Jerris Hedges, MD, MS, MMM will retire on March 1 after being at the helm of Hawaii's only medical school for the past 15 years.

Hedges appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Wednesday to talk about his accomplishments, how JABSOM puts a priority on selecting students with Hawaii ties, how the school works to encourage the doctors to return to and work in Hawaii, and what he plans to do in his retirement.

Lee Buenconsejo-Lum is acting dean of JABSOM

Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum is acting dean of JABSOM
Dean Jerris Hedges retires from JABSOM

JABSOM dean Dr. Jerris Hedges will retire on March 1

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

An error occurred