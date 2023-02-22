JABSOM dean of 15 years reflects on accomplishments ahead of retirement

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
JABSOM dean Dr. Jerris Hedges will retire on March 1
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's the end of an era for the University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). Dean Jerris Hedges, MD, MS, MMM will retire on March 1 after being at the helm of Hawaii's only medical school for the past 15 years.
Hedges appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Wednesday to talk about his accomplishments, how JABSOM puts a priority on selecting students with Hawaii ties, how the school works to encourage the doctors to return to and work in Hawaii, and what he plans to do in his retirement.
Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, MD has been serving as acting dean of JABSOM since January 1, and will become Interim Dean once Hedges retires.
Hedges said he feels good about the transition since he has a great team that he believes will lead JABSOM onto even better things in the future.
Q: What is your biggest accomplishment, and what do you want people to remember about the past 15 years?
A: We had tackled a lot of issues and it's hard for me to pick one. I do want to point out our students are superb. Our medical students are recognized around the nation for being excellent learners and thoroughly prepared for practicing medicine. And they're not only great clinicians, but they understand the culture of the patients that they take care of. And so we just have a phenomenal educational program and it's been recognized significantly. When I came here unfortunately, we were only seen as like 102 out of 110 schools on the national ranking, and now we're up in the top 25 consistently, and that's really just a recognition of the quality of our students, quality of our faculty. And now of course, we're focusing on how do we grow the workforce. How do we get more practitioners to the neighbor islands where we need them the most?
Q: A lot of the medical school students at JABSOM have Hawaii ties, right?
A: Absolutely. About 85% of our student class each year is selected from Hawaii. And we do that purposely not only to give opportunity for students from Hawaii, but also to give our students the best connectivity with the school so that they will consider Hawaii as their future practice site. So, this is important for us to grow the doctors we have to both grow them and retain them.
Q: After graduating many doctors go to the mainland, so how do you get them to come back?
A: Well, about two thirds of our students will need to do training on the continent because we don't have enough training programs based here in Hawaii or enough slots in the programs that we do have. JABSOM is probably the largest sponsor of training programs after medical school, but we still don't have enough for meeting the needs of our population here. So we're working hard to create more training spots here in Hawaii, which will be one factor. Also those who leave to do their training elsewhere we work with them to help reduce their educational debt while they're in medical school. So coming back will be much easier. And also we're working with our local institutions and our legislature around loan repayment programs to reduce the educational debt. So it's because of the cost of higher the higher cost of living, and it's really important for us to get the barriers for coming to Hawaii down. If we can do the training here after medical school we're keeping close to 85% of folks here to practice and that's the highest rate in the nation.
Q: What's in store for your future? Are you staying in Hawaii?
A: Absolutely. Hawaii is my home. There's a lot of things that we still need to do are in the health care area here in Hawaii and I hope to be a big part of that. But I'm really excited about a National Institute of Health grant looking at disparities in health outcomes amongst the populations here in Hawaii. And it's an opportunity to train the next generation of investigators who will be helping improve the health of people in Hawaii. So that's a great project and I want to continue doing I've got a great partner, Noreen Mokuau, who's the former dean of the School of Social Work, and she's been just a terrific supporter.
