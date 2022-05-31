 Skip to main content
It's the start of lychee season in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
lychee at sun chong company in chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The end of May is a time for graduation ceremonies, the beginning of summer travel, and it's also the start of lychee season in Hawaii.

One of the stores known for selling lychee on Oahu is Sun Chong Company on Hotel Street in Chinatown.

"We've been family run and operated since 1983," said Louisa Sung of Sun Chong Company. Her mother and aunty started the business.

Summer is one of their busiest times of the year, thanks to the Kaimana lychee they frequently bring in from the Big Island.

Kaimana lychee, grown in the Hilo area, is known for being plump and sweet.

"The seed is small, the shell is easy to peel," said Sun Chong customer Erika Pang of Pearl City.

"The color is brighter," said Sun Chong customer Melody Sung of Manoa.

sun chong company in chinatown

"Today we got a fresh shipment in straight from the farm -- 500 pounds of Hilo lychee," Louisa Sung said.

"We saw the Instagram post that they had yesterday and we were like, oh yay we want some Hilo lychee. So that's why we came down," Melody Sung said. "And you're pregnant," her husband Ryan Sung said. "And I'm pregnant so I'm just craving lychee," Melody Sung said.

"As soon as they announce it, I order it and I rush down here and get it," Pang said.

"We just have a few cases left, and it should be sold out by the end of the day," Louisa Sung said.

"It's very popular so it's sold out often," Pang said.

And this year, Kaimana lychee supply is down.

"The colder weather in the beginning of the year kind of prevented some flowers from blooming. So it's a smaller crop compared to last year," said Louisa Sung.

Kaye Family Farms, located on the Hamakua Coast, said on its Facebook page: “Folks, this is a low production year for the Big Island because of the winter drought.”

Hula Brothers, which also grows lychee on the Big Island, posted on its website: “Due to our small 2022 crop and on-going shipping concerns we have made the difficult decision to ship fruit in Hawaii and to the West Coast only.“

With lychee supply down, prices are up.

"This year it's about $2 more per pound," Louisa Sung said.

So expect to pay about $10 a pound in store at Sun Chong, or $9 a pound if you pre-order online.

Meanwhile, Kaye Family Farms is selling an eight pound box of lychee for $80, which includes shipping costs within Hawaii.

And Hula Brothers is selling a ten pound case for $175, which includes shipping within Hawaii or to the West Coast of the mainland.

"It's pricey but when you can't get it, it's like gold, right?" said Sun Chong customer Mona Takeda of Irvine, California.

Get it while you can. Lychee season doesn’t last long; it usually goes until late July.

"But it may be a little different this year depending on the weather," said Louisa Sung. "We're excited for the start of this lychee season."

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

