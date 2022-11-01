 Skip to main content
It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022

  • Updated
Hallowbaloo 22

A popular street festival is back this Halloween weekend -- and it's supposed to bring the crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's Chinatown.

HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

"I saw the taco stand. It looked pretty good. And then some chicken. Some tofu. That one looks pretty good," said Passion Akiona who was dressed as a cat. "The treat is me of course," said her friend Jeralyn Hunter who was dressed like a Mortal Kombat warrior.

