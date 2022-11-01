It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022

HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
"I saw the taco stand. It looked pretty good. And then some chicken. Some tofu. That one looks pretty good," said Passion Akiona who was dressed as a cat. "The treat is me of course," said her friend Jeralyn Hunter who was dressed like a Mortal Kombat warrior.
For many, the costumes were the real treat. Those dressing up were rewarded for their efforts. There was more than just one big costume contest winner.
"We also have wandering costume prizes. Our Director of Dazzle has the golden pineapple awards. She's going to be giving away golden pineapples and $100 to 10 different people through tonight," said Hallowbaloo Organizer Mark Tarone.
"This is my opportunity to show my outfit before Halloween," said Hunter. "I picked my outfit out yesterday. Because it was last-minute, I just wanted to be something more comfortable," said Akiona. Their costume choices joined the smorgasbord of eclectic tastes demonstrated in what people wore as they enjoyed drinks. food, and the comradery of Halloween in person again.
Hallowbaloo offered some different choices as well. "At the Hawaii Theatre they're doing their 100th anniversary. They opened in 1922. They're doing a speakeasy upstairs. In the theatre itself they're doing an incredibly scary silent film," said Tarone.
The street celebration ended at 10, but that didn't mean the fun was over. "Afterwards we had 16 clubs participating including the Hawaii Theatre. At the Arks and Barks Garage, there was a Jerry Garcia tribute concert that we got a lot of buzz on," said Tarone.
It's scary how many people showed up. Organizers say this may have been their biggest Hallowbaloo ever.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.