It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu

...Fire Weather Watch in effect for Wednesday...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades around 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Chick-Fil-A reached a long-term lease deal with the owner of the Hoomaka Marketplace in West Oahu.
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu.
Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
Chick-Fil-A is leasing Units 2 and 3 as part of a 20-year lease agreement with a California real estate development firm that has ties to Longs Drugs. The total deal, which involves leasing nearly 29,000-square-feet of land, is worth a little more than $4 million.
The new West Oahu location, which will be Chick-Fil-A’s fourth location in Hawaii, is scheduled to open in 2023.
Hoomaka Marketplace, which is anchored by a Longs Drugs store, also includes a Seven-Eleven store and a Hele Gas Station.
The marketplace is located at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kualakai Parkway, and directly across the Macy’s side of the Ka Makana Alii shopping center.
Both shopping centers are located on land owned by the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.
