Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

It's not just money. Unions are fighting for better schedules, safety and work conditions

  • 0
Nurses Grace Cordovez, 31 years at Kaiser, and Fernando Bravo, 22 years, attend a one-day strike at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 23 as their union negotiates a new labor contract which includes staffing and wages.

 Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

It's not just about the money.

There has been a surge in union activism — including strikes and organizing efforts — in the last year that is being driven by factors far beyond pay rates and benefits packages.

