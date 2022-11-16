 Skip to main content
It's looking grim for Wall Street bonuses this year

It's looking grim for Wall Street bonuses this year

It's looking grim for Wall Street bonuses this year. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange, on July 12, in New York.

 John Smith/VIEWpress/Corbis News/Getty Images

Ferragamo belt-buckles are being tightened across Wall Street as bankers prepare for a gloomy bonus season. Year-end payouts, typically an outsized part of total financial industry compensation, are expected to plunge as merger and acquisitions dry up, inflation persists and recession threats grow.

What's happening: Bankers who help consolidate companies could see their bonuses fall by about 20% this year while those who help companies raise new capital could see that paycheck drop by 45%, according to a new report from compensation consultancy Johnson Associates. Those numbers are adjusted for inflation.

