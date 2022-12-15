Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii.
Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and The Lady restaurant, the 17,300-square-foot building was most recently occupied by American Savings Bank, which moved out of the building in February.
“Our American Savings Bank Chinatown Branch was consolidated with our Campus Branch, located just a few minutes away at 300 N. Beretania Street,” Dani Aiu, executive vice president, consumer banking, told KITV4 News in an email.
Honolulu architect Dean Sakamoto, who is part of the investor group that purchased the building for about $4 million, told KITV4 News that there are no official plans to announce yet except that his firm is occupying the building’s second floor.
“For me personally and professionally, this is no ordinary bank building,” Sakamoto said. “It was designed by Vladimir Ossipoff, one of Hawaii's most capable architects of the 20th century. His design output (exclusively in Hawaii) was the subject of the book and international museum exhibition, Hawaiian Modern: The Architecture of Vladimir Ossipoff (2007) which I initiated, was lead author of the book and curator of the exhibition. I researched and studied the building almost 20 years ago, with no idea that my office would ever be in it or even being part of its ownership entity.”
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.