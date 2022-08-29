Investigation ends with no charges for officers involved in 2019 shooting of Michael Kahalehoe

HONOLULU (KITV)- No charges for Honolulu police officers in an officer involved shooting case from 2019. Plainclothes officers shot and killed Michael Kahalehoe at a gas station in Kapolei. An independent investigation of the incident ramped up a year ago. The results of that investigation were revealed on Monday.
“The use of deadly force that resulted in the death of Mr. Kahalehoe was justified,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. He says three officers who opened fire on Kahalehoe at the Shell Gas Station in Kapolei in 2019 did so to protect themselves and others.
That investigation, completed by the prosecutor's office, the Kahalehoe family attorney objects to. “It's biased to start. If they really want an independent investigations, hire some outside expert and have them give their opinion,” said attorney Eric A. Seitz who represents the Kahalehoe family.
According to the investigation report, November 12th, 2019, officers in Makakilo spotted a Subaru that was used in 4 armed robberies. Officers later tracked the vehicle to the gas station where Melvin Spillner, one of the men they were looking for in the robberies, was pumping gas. That's when plainclothes officers rolled into the location.
“Officers tackled and apprehended him no shots were fired,” said Alm. Their attention then turned to Kahalehoe who was in the driver's seat of the Subaru.
“He was revving the engine loudly. Multiple officers gave the command for Kahalehoe to turn the engine off and his hands up. And told them they were Police,” said Alm.
“They were not in uniform and we do not believe they identified themselves properly. Everything that ensued is on them,” said Seitz.
According to security footage from the gas station several officers were wearing bulletproof vests with police on the back. One officer tapped his gun on the front window and said something. The car reversed and then moved forward. Two officers fired into the car missing, while three other officers put 12 shots into Kahalehoe. Five of those shots killed him.
“Several officers shot into the vehicle at the same time. The officers behind the vehicle and to the side of the vehicle all shot into the vehicle at the same time. We're saying because he was turning the car back and driving back toward the officers, they were all justified in taking the shots,” said Alm.
“"Basically to the extent that say the car was about to take off and jeopardize their safety, they are trained to avoid that. They are given absolute training to not to put themselves in jeopardy. If they if they claim they were in danger, they did that to themselves,” said Seitz.
The Kahalehoe family filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Honolulu in connection with this case. That lawsuit is still pending.
