Investigation ends with no charges for officers involved in 2019 shooting of Michael Kahalehoe

  • Updated
Kahalehoe Shooting

HONOLULU (KITV)- No charges for Honolulu police officers in an officer involved shooting case from 2019. Plainclothes officers shot and killed Michael Kahalehoe at a gas station in Kapolei. An independent investigation of the incident ramped up a year ago. The results of that investigation were revealed on Monday. 

“The use of deadly force that resulted in the death of Mr. Kahalehoe was justified,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. He says three officers who opened fire on Kahalehoe at the Shell Gas Station in Kapolei in 2019 did so to protect themselves and others.

