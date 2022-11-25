In-person Black Friday shoppers return to Hawaii stores

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's no better way to fall into the holiday spirit than having a meal before hitting the shops to score some Black Friday deals.
‘Twas the night after thanksgiving and all through the town, shoppers on Black Friday, no sight of a frown.
“Retailers, shoppers, are very, very excited. You can see all the smiles. This is the first normal holiday shopping season that they've had in three years,” said Pearlridge Center General Manager David Cianelli.
With doors open early and presents galore. With welcome arms, folks were brought back to the stores.
“We're really thankful…to have been able to stay open,” said Alana Siaris with T&C Surf Designs.
“The local vendors, they suffered through the pandemic. So I'm here and I'm going to support them all the way,” said shopper Bert Adaro.
The National Retail Federation released a survey that found 69% of respondents planned to get in on the Black Friday action this year – 67% of whom opted for the brick and mortar option over shopping online.
Of course, here in Hawaii it was the local deals that brought in the crowds.
“The local community is our biggest supporters and we wouldn’t be here without the,” said Kuulei Vedder with Homegrown Keiki.
And there is still plenty of time to cash in those holiday steals. There are even special Black Friday hours that aim to bring back a pre-pandemic number of shoppers.
“We started to see holiday shopping this year in early October and that will continue throughout the holiday shopping season,” Cianelli said.