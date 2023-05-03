In honor of gaming month, Hawaii public libraries will give away free comic books

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Various public libraries in Hawaii will be giving away free comic books to the community in celebration of Free Comic Book Day 2023!
The event will be taking place at 24 public libraries on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, and Kauai. There also may be special guest appearances by some characters as well so you don’t want to miss out on this fun opportunity.
Free Comic Book Day celebrates gaming month with fun and exciting comics that are based on popular video game franchises such as Animal Crossing, Street Fighter 6, and more.
Interested in participating? It’s easy, just head to your local public library and show them your library card. The event will be open to the young and old.
