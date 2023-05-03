 Skip to main content
In honor of gaming month, Hawaii public libraries will give away free comic books

  • 0
In honor of gaming month, Hawaii public libraries will give away free comic books
comic book generic 2

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Various public libraries in Hawaii will be giving away free comic books to the community in celebration of Free Comic Book Day 2023!

The event will be taking place at 24 public libraries on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui, and Kauai. There also may be special guest appearances by some characters as well so you don’t want to miss out on this fun opportunity.

Download PDF Free Comic Book Day 2023

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

