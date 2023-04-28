 Skip to main content
Impact of COVID-19 on Oahu office market has been widespread

  Updated
  • 0
Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of workers on Oahu remained below pre-pandemic levels, as most major types of jobs have not fully recovered.

A new report out Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers International says both retail and government jobs posted the largest gaps between current and pre-pandemic levels, whereas healthcare and education reported positive gains.

Fort Street Walmart shuts down for good: What this means for the neighborhood

