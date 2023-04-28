Impact of COVID-19 on Oahu office market has been widespread

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of workers on Oahu remained below pre-pandemic levels, as most major types of jobs have not fully recovered.
A new report out Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers International says both retail and government jobs posted the largest gaps between current and pre-pandemic levels, whereas healthcare and education reported positive gains.
Despite remaining below pre-pandemic levels, there was a notable increase of 2,600 office jobs during the past year. The professional and business services category added 1,300 jobs, followed by financial services and information with 800 and 500 jobs, respectively.
The impact of COVID-19 on the office market has been widespread, as remote and hybrid work environments have emerged as an accepted norm, according to the Colliers office market report.
Experts say that as businesses continue to accommodate hybrid work arrangements, there will be an overall reduction in office space needs.
