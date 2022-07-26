 Skip to main content
If it looks like a recession and quacks like a recession...

People shop at a supermarket in Arlington, Virginia, June 10, 2022.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Is the United States heading for a recession? Or is the economy already in one? It -- almost -- doesn't matter.

For many Americans, it already feels like a recession. Soaring prices for, well, just about everything, make it tougher to pay for everyday expenses and monthly bills. The stock market has tanked this year. Home sales have started to slip. Consumer confidence is low.

