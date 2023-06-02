Identity theft cases rise in Hawaii, going beyond just gift card scams

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Identity theft is on the rise in Hawaii. According to the state, nearly 2,000 residents fell victim to it last year and people lost more than $38 million in scams.
Financial experts said people are more likely to give out their personal information due to product shortages across the country.
“Immediately out a credit freeze on your account. You have to contact all four major credit reporting agencies to put a no-cost freeze on your account,” said Mana Moriarty, office of Consumer Protection.
The biggest piece of advice is, do not act or react too quickly when it comes to making any purchases. That type of panic is what scammers are looking for.
Many people had their personal information stolen from just a simple phone call and it is because scammers are pushing for immediate responses. Those who have had their information leaked are more vulnerable to identity theft again in the future.
Con-artists do not just go after money, they know data and personal information is where they can find unlimited money.
Identity theft is the second most common scam after imposter scams.
"they could get a $300 gift card from you right now, however if they some of your personal information they can start to open accounts in your names and now we're talking bigger ticket items, bigger than a $300 gift card. We’re going to see both," said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau.
Many phones now actually warn you when you are getting a potential spam phone call however they are not guaranteed every time.
Freitas add it is about protecting your personal information online. Just having your phone number and work information public gives these criminals something to work with when they are trying to steal your identity.