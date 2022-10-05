 Skip to main content
HVCB gets six-month extension to serve as HTA's US brand management contractor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is getting another extension to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management contractor. It is a six-month extension that goes through March 31, 2023.

The State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT) made the announcement on Wednesday evening, saying "a potential pathway towards a resolution has been identified for the best interest of the people of Hawaii."

