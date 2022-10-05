HVCB gets six-month extension to serve as HTA's US brand management contractor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is getting another extension to serve as the Hawaii Tourism Authority's (HTA) US market brand management contractor. It is a six-month extension that goes through March 31, 2023.
The State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism (DBEDT) made the announcement on Wednesday evening, saying "a potential pathway towards a resolution has been identified for the best interest of the people of Hawaii."
In June, HTA awarded the new US market brand management contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA). HVCB, which has long held that contract, then filed a protest in response. HTA then extended HVCB's contract for three months, through September 28, and just extended it for another six more months.
DBEDT, which is handling the protest, said in a news release: "While work continues on the resolution of the protest, a six-month extension of HVCB’s current contracts for U.S. Brand Management and Global Support Services will extend their work until March 31, 2023. This extension, agreed to by all three parties, will ensure the continuation of important work in visitor education including the GoHawaii.com website and call center."
“We also look forward to collaborating with HTA and CNHA to collectively achieve a regenerative tourism model that positively impacts Hawaii’s natural resources and benefits residents statewide,” said John Monahan, HVCB's president and CEO.
Kuhio Lewis, CNHA's CEO said, “We look forward to having a seat at the table alongside HTA, the visitor industry, HVCB and the people of Hawaii to achieve a regenerative model that protects and perpetuates our precious community, resources and aina."