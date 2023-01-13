Husband and wife team opening new brewery on Kauai

WAILUA, Kauai (KITV4) -- A husband-and-wife team – one an avid canoe paddler and the other a nonprofit executive - is opening a new brewery on Kauai in a former Brick Oven Pizza restaurant building on the Garden Isle’s eastside.
Na Pali Brewing, which gets its name from the beautiful coast along Kauai’s North Shore, will employ more than 30 people.
The plan is to open by mid-February, with its 10-barrel brewing system up and running, along with a light lunch and dinner menu.
Blake and Kati Conant, the owners of Na Pali Brewing Co., have never taken on such a venture before but they tell KITV4 that the key to their success thus far is surrounding themselves with people who have experience in the industry.
Still, this brand new venture has certainly not come without its challenges.
“This for me, has been the most terrifying I’ve ever done in my life. We put everything on the line,” Kati Conant tells KITV4. “We’re all in and we’re willing to risk it.”
The Conants say that they also plan to hold events at their 220-seat Wailua brewery and restaurant, which will have the look and feel of the Na Pali Coast.
The plan is to eventually open other tap houses across the state, the Mainland and even internationally in countries such as Japan.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.