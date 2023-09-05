 Skip to main content
Hundreds of quilts donated by The Maui Quilt Shop to help wildfire survivors

  • Updated
  • 0
The Maui Quilt Shop Drive
Courtesy: Marilyn Sameshima

The Maui Quilt Shop is holding a quilt drive for those who have been affected by the fires.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After many lost everything they owned to the Lahaina wildfires, Marilyn Sameshima, owner of The Maui Quilt Shop, wanted to do something to help out her community.

“From the onset, it was a feeling of helplessness. And you know, I donated what I could, you know at the shelters, I did what I could. I still felt like I needed to do more to somehow give them some comfort. And that’s what these quilts do,” said Sameshima.

