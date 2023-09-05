Hundreds of quilts donated by The Maui Quilt Shop to help wildfire survivors

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After many lost everything they owned to the Lahaina wildfires, Marilyn Sameshima, owner of The Maui Quilt Shop, wanted to do something to help out her community.
“From the onset, it was a feeling of helplessness. And you know, I donated what I could, you know at the shelters, I did what I could. I still felt like I needed to do more to somehow give them some comfort. And that’s what these quilts do,” said Sameshima.
Just days after the fires, Sameshima created the "Aloha Quilts Donation Drive" asking people on Facebook to donate quilts to her shop. She in turn would donate quilts to the people who needed them most. Sameshima said she has received nearly 1,600 quilts so far. She's been able to give two-thirds of them to her fellow Maui residents.
“I really did not expect this many quilts, but it's been successful as quilters from across the country have donated quilts,” she said.
Sameshima said she's received boxes from nearly all 50 states as more and more quilting companies and guilds find out about her quilt campaign through Facebook.
“I just feel like this is such a small thing that we are doing, but at the same time too, I hope that when these quilts reach Maui that people know that they are thought of, and cared for, and loved from far away,” said Gwen Wardell, owner of Main Street Quilting Company in Bozeman, Montana.
The Main Street Quilting Company is just one of many businesses from the US mainland that's donated to the drive, providing more than 50 quilts and 80 pillowcases.
“We still have boxes to unload and everyday we're getting boxes, so we’re not done with this yet,” said Sameshima.
The quilt campaign will run until the end of September. If quilts come after the drive ends they will still find homes among the people of Maui.
To donate or receive a quilt, you can go to the store in Wailuku or you can contact the shop: