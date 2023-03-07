Hub Coworking Hawaii adapts work spaces to fit the island’s innovative climate

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY ...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST TONIGHT THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then
sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through
Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight
tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the
lower elevations all islands.
Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT HST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui,
Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight HST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur over and
downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled
most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal
water channels. Due to the recent above normal rainfall and
winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade
winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hub Coworking Hawaii in Kakaako and Waikiki is leading the way in Hawaii by adjusting their work space to fit the island’s work climate, eclectic personality, and holistic lifestyles.
They include local amenities like storage to fit your surfboard, showers, unlimited coffee and kombucha, and Kahumana Farms fresh vegetable drop off location.
The Kakaako location is the largest coworking, event, office, and community space, that has 46 private office spaces that includes four Sound Boxes (and soon micro-offices), an open lounge area, and conference/event spaces that can fit up to 30 people.
The memberships and offices are month to month with no long-term lease that allows workers and companies the flexibility to adapt easily.
Along with the amazing work spaces, there are also many networking and community volunteer opportunities and events that are open to all members and the public.
Fun opportunities include events such as art shows, wellness Wednesdays, clothing swaps, pau hana, Indie film showcases, and more.
“We wanted to build a space that offers businesses and workers the routine and stability of a traditional workplace environment, while also providing them with a creative outlet and a sense of community to help them grow and thrive,” said Meeta Vu, the CEO of Hub Coworking Hawaii.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.