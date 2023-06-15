 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HTA president and CEO John De Fries set to step down

  • Updated
  • 0
John De Fries will step down from role at HTA

John De Fries will step down from role at HTA

John De Fries is leaving his job as President and Chief Executive Officer at the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced that its president and CEO, John De Fries, will decline the extension of his contract.

He will step down from the job on September 15, when his contract comes to an end.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred