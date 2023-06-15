HTA president and CEO John De Fries set to step down

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced that its president and CEO, John De Fries, will decline the extension of his contract.
He will step down from the job on September 15, when his contract comes to an end.
He started as HTA's president and CEO on September 16, 2020, to lead the state agency responsible for managing Hawaii's visitor industry.
De Fries made the announcement to HTA’s Board of Directors during a special board meeting on Thursday.
De Fries said in a statement: “It has been an honor to serve the communities and people of our islands these past three years and I will support the board and staff during this transition in leadership of HTA.
“I am incredibly proud of our passionate, unwavering team of professionals at HTA and all that is being accomplished in our communities to improve the well-being of Hawaii."
This past legislative session was rough for HTA, when state lawmakers nearly repealed the agency. Lawmakers also did not include any funding for HTA in the state budget.
However, Gov. Josh Green said: "Legislative leaders provided flexibility to our administration to fund HTA."
De Fries was the first Native Hawaiian to serve as the president and CEO of HTA. He was dedicated to the guiding principle of Mālama Ku‘u Home — caring for our beloved home.
De Fries took the helm of HTA in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“John has done an admirable job fulfilling his three-year contract during the most challenging period in recent Hawaii history,” said HTA board chair George Kam.
