...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HTA issues new RFPs for U.S. tourism services and significantly increases dollar amount
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has issued two requests for proposals (RFP) to handle the state's U.S. visitor market.
The two contracts combined would be worth tens of millions of dollars more than HTA had initially planned to spend on the single U.S. market brand management and global services contract.
This is HTA's third attempt in more than a year to get the contract out.
The state had taken back the awards that were given initially to the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, and later to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, after each organization filed a protest.
Rather than issue one contract again, HTA has decided to split the services into two, and has now issued two RFPs. HTA's Board of Directors approved this move during its December meeting.
The contract is worth about $38 million for the first two and a half years of the contract -- from July 2023 until December 2025. Optional incremental funding could add another $12 million. There is also an option to extend for an additional two years for $44 million.
The branding and marketing services include pre-arrival communications to educate visitors about mindful travel, marketing to drive visitor spending to support local businesses, and increasing per person, per day expenditures in Hawaii.
The contract is worth $28 million for the initial two periods -- from May 2023 until December 2025. Optional incremental funding could add another $6 million. There is also an option to extend for another two years for $35 million.
The support services include post-arrival visitor education, stewardship activities that advance the regenerative tourism model, and a tour guide certification program.
The money would come from Hawaii taxpayer dollars through the state's general fund, but that depends on whether state lawmakers give HTA all the money it's seeking in its budget request. The money could also come from leftover federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The U.S. market is Hawaii's largest visitor source. HTA has pivoted toward destination management in recent years.
Businesses interested in applying for the RFPs need to register their intent with HTA by March 7. Offers for the support services RPF are due on March 28, and offers for the branding and marketing services RFP are due on March 30.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.