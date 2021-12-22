How to restore Disney-owned channels to your YouTube TV custom channel guide

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
YouTube TV reached a deal with Disney to continue giving its users access to popular channels like ESPN, FX and local ABC stations, (such as KITV4).
The agreement follows a brief blackout period where Disney-owned channels vanished from YouTube TV. The blackout period began at midnight on Dec. 19. The two sides were negotiating a new contract last week before coming to the temporary impasse.
The blackout lasted only 39 hours before a new deal was made. Since the restoration, some YouTube TV subscribers have reported that their custom channel guides did not repopulate with the Disney-owned channels.
Recognizing this, subscribers have been given instructions on how to restore those channels. A statement from YouTube TV and instructions on restoring those channels is included below:
“We reached a deal with Disney on 12/19 to restore access to all Disney channels. If you are still not seeing channels like ESPN, FX or ABC in your Live guide, you may need to re-add these channels to your guide. On a computer or mobile device, go to your Live tab, then select Sort > Edit, and either select 'Default' to see all channels, or customize with the individual channels you would like to see on your guide. Once set, your guide will update on all devices. Note that we’re currently experiencing high contact volumes, so you may notice longer wait times if you contact support. If you have feedback about these changes, submit this form to share your thoughts with us.”
The company said the price will revert back to $64.99 but all impacted members will still receive a one-time $15 discount.