 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

How M&M's is making the most of its spokescandies controversy

  • 0
How M&M's is making the most of its spokescandies controversy

In this photo illustration, M&M's are piled in a container on January 24 in Miami, Florida. M&M's announced that its multi-colored cast of candy cartoon spokespeople will be retiring effective immediately, and will be replaced by comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Over the past year, M&M's has been the subject of Fox News tirades and criticism from a small segment of fans — first for changing the Green M&M's footwear and more recently featuring female M&M characters on its packaging for International Women's Day.

So this week it announced a change: Following the flood of attention its characters are going on an "indefinite pause," handing off spokesperson responsibilities to actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred