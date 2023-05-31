 Skip to main content
House to vote on debt limit deal as lawmakers race to avert default

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters as he walks through Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building on May 30 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The House of Representatives is on track to vote Wednesday on a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, as lawmakers race to prevent a catastrophic default.

Earlier Wednesday, the chamber cleared a key hurdle to advance to a final vote when it approved a rule governing floor debate for the debt limit bill. Rules are typically supported by just the majority party and opposed by the minority. But in this case, 52 Democrats voted “yes” to get the rule across the finish line after 29 Republicans voted against it.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Morgan Rimmer and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

