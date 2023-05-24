 Skip to main content
House passes bill to block Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

Lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution seeking to block the forgiveness program as well as end the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments.

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration’s one-time student loan forgiveness program is facing a fresh threat from House Republicans while it awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court about whether the proposal can take effect.

The House voted Wednesday to pass a resolution seeking to block the forgiveness program as well as end the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments.

