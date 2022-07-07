House Bill 200 passed into law -- which invests $200 million in pre-k facilities

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Governor David Ige passed House Bill 2000 into law which focuses on pre-school improvements and developments. This legislation puts $200 million into early education facilities by 2032.
"This bill is the largest investment in public pre-k in the history of the state of Hawaii," said Governor Ige.
Many organizations such as the Hawaii Community Foundation, Hawaii Business Roundtable, the HSTA and several others provided testimony and showed their support for expanding pre-k education in Hawaii.
"During the pandemic, we lost nearly a third of our child-care providers that were serving the zero to four age group. This plugs a big hole in this space and it allows many of our single mothers and fathers to go back to work," said Micah Kane, President and CEO of the Hawaii Community Foundation.
The governor said improving pre-schools and early learning education was a top priority for Hawaii lawmakers - even before the pandemic.
"This is great news because we always believed early education to being very important for the children in Hawaii. Everybody knows about the brain science about the early years in a child’s life and we are so happy to be a part of this big move,” said Gary Kai, executive director at Hawaii Business Roundtable.
The bill's author, Representative Justin Woodson says he believes funding will help the community improve early childhood education and have children ready for kindergarten.
"We want to make sure we prepare each and every child across this great state to pursue their passions and that they thrive in that sustained excitement. They deserve to live meaningful lives and have the ability to both individually and collectively contribute to our community," said Rep. Woodson.