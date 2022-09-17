Hoolaulea Block Party returns to Waikiki after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a time for Aloha Festivals and the Aloha Spirit. A little song, a little dance, a little tradition, and a lot of food and other vendors going on at the Aloha Festival's 68th block festival on Saturday.
"I got food. I got food. I got lumpia. I just finished off pancit and Lechon. We're having a good time at the annual Waikiki Hoolaulea. Whoo!! 2022 baby," said attendee Arnold Alconcel.
The event lasted more than five hours on its first night back after a 2-year hiatus.
"I came down here when Wakiki was absolutely dead during the [COVID-19] pandemic. No one was on the street during the pandemic. Now look at it. There are people all over the street. It's wonderful," said Alconcel.
There are more than 50 vendors. Organizers hope nearly 80,000 people will attend. It was not only a good thing for vendors in tents, it's also good for the brick and mortar stores lining the streets.
"I'm looking for a nice shirt and nice outfit to match my shorts," said attendee Luis Garces.
Other people are eyeing up the 16 food vendors whose cash registers are burning up with business.
"I saw the pork, the chicken and the fish tacos," said attendee Carolyn Clark.
People also are getting their fill of other aspects of this block party. Five stages of music, artists, craft vendors, toys for the kids, and smiles are all back.
"There needs to be more aloha in the world. There's too much crime and violence and hate in the world. We need more fun and family. And that's what this festival is about to me. The sharing of Aloha which is unique to Hawaii," said Alconcel.
