Honoulu visitors, vendors hopeful about future of the Swap Meet after Aloha Stadium closure

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HALAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – With the closing of the Aloha Stadium on Saturday, now many are wondering if the Swap Meet flea market right outside of it is shutting down too. Good news: It is not.
Despite the constant rain on Oahu, hundreds of people swarmed the flea market Sunday morning. Many said they will follow the market wherever it relocates.
"I think it will be fine. I don’t think it will hurt business because you will still get tourists in buses and the locals will always be there to support us," said Frances Stone-Cabael, owner of Frannie’s Hawaiian Fresh Fruit Icebox.
The market will move to the parking lot during construction. As of now, there is no set date to when and where the Swap Meet will go after that.
Some vendors say this change is good and the Aloha Stadium needed to be updated.
"Everything is just rising and rising. We're getting a bigger population and we need something better to accommodate everyone. We'll get more revenue that way," said Darrell Hanohano, a vendor selling Kona coffee.
Many visitors said they rushed to the market because they thought the well-known Swap Meet was leaving with the stadium.
“I’ve heard of the Aloha Stadium from football and it was so nice to see it in person and enjoy the Swap Meet too. All of my friends told me I had to check it out,” said Dwain Esmond, visitor from Maryland.
Wendell and Mary Cablayan, visitors from California, said they were anxious and had to come to the last day of the market.
A few vendors who denied an on-camera interview told KITV4 they were concerned at first but the foot traffic is not stopping and they are hopeful business will continue booming.