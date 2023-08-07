Honolulu's Lanakila Pacific Recieves $1.6 Million Grant to Retrofit and Harden It's Building

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE...Across mountain terrain and downslope into leeward
sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and
the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Lanakila Pacific was presented with a $1.6 Million grant to structurally retrofit and harden its building against seismic, wind and flooding hazards. They were given the grant as they were being recognized for efforts to protect vulnerable populations.
"Lanakila Pacific provides 2,000 meals every day to Hawaii's seniors. and without them, it's unclear how those seniors would even eat,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz. “And so especially when a disaster hits Lanakila Pacific needs to be very resilient and this FEMA grant and these earmarks are gonna help them to be operational, even if it's heavy wind or rains or anything else. Lanakila Pacific has to be one of the first organizations back up and running and able to provide some continuity of services and that's what this is all about."
The project will cost $2.2 million in total to retrofit and harden the building. The rest of the building will be paid through non-federal sources.
Many federal, state, and local leaders recognized how essential Lanakila Pacific is to the community. Lanakila Pacific helps others build their independence through finding jobs, feeding people affordable meals, or providing custom products.
With the grant and the plan to protect the organization’s building from natural hazards, they will be able to continue to help the community, no matter the outside conditions.