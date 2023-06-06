Honolulu's Bar Leather Apron wins James Beard Award for Most Outstanding Bar in the US

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Thomas Park and Justin Park accept the award for Outstanding Bar on behalf of Bar Leather Apron (Honolulu, HI) at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron is the winner of the prestigious James Beard Award for most outstanding bar in the country.
Bar Leather Apron, located at 745 Fort Street in Honolulu, was one of five finalists in the US. The award is presented to a wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverages.
The winner is chosen as "those recognized demonstrate consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community."
Bar Leather Apron is the only Hawaii winner for a James Beard restaurant and chef award in 2023.
Co-founders Thomas Park and Justin Park accepted the award at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 5. The bar first opened back in 2015.
This isn’t the first time Bar Leather Apron has received national recognition. In 2022, it was named one of the Top 50 bars in the US by World’s Best Bars.
