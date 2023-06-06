 Skip to main content
Honolulu's Bar Leather Apron wins James Beard Award for Most Outstanding Bar in the US

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu’s Bar Leather Apron is the winner of the prestigious James Beard Award for most outstanding bar in the country.

Bar Leather Apron, located at 745 Fort Street in Honolulu, was one of five finalists in the US. The award is presented to a wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverages.

An error occurred