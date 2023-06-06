Honolulu Zoo holds naming contest for new baby rhino

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Zoo is holding a contest on what to name the new baby Eastern black rhinoceros.
The boy baby rhino was born on April 19, 2023, to parents Aria (mama) and Kendi (papa) and is growing quickly and healthy as time goes by. He is the first offspring of the rhino couple who had arrived at the zoo from San Diego back in September and November.
The baby calf has gained over 100 pounds since he was born and weighs approximately 175 pounds. His papa Kendi weighs about 2,450 pounds, so although the baby has a way to go, he’s grown into an energetic and exploring big “little” boy.
Recently he’s been allowed to venture out into the outdoor rhino habitat!
The staff at the Honolulu Zoo has narrowed it down to 3 possible names for the baby:
Akamu: Hawaiian for Adam, and since he is a black rhino it also connects to the DC Comics character Black Adam. In Hebrew it means “red dirt” or “of the earth.”
Ardi: This is a combination of his parent’s names Aria and Kendi
Hiapo: Hawaiian for first-born
There will be three voting donation boxes for each of the names that will be set up at the Kapahulu Market. All zoo visitors will be able to vote in-person during operating hours (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.), as well as online HERE until July 9. Whichever name earns the most donations will be selected as the baby’s official name! All donations will go to the Honolulu Zoo Society to support the enrichment for the baby rhino.
“The staff are thrilled to work with and watch the baby rhino grow. They have thoughtfully selected names based on their observations of his personality and character. We encourage the public to visit the zoo and check out the baby rhino on exhibit or via out live rhino cam online, and to help us pick his name.” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
