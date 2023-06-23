Honolulu Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Walmart located on Keeaumoku Street celebrated their grand re-opening following a remodeling of the store.
In celebration of the remodel, a traditional Hawaiian blessing and Maile lei untying took place on Friday, June 23. They also recognized the 56 staff associates that had worked at the store ever since it opened 19 years ago in October 2004.
The remodel included a mural of a surfer riding a wave above the Customer Service desk, an expanded Online Pickup & Delivery Area, new signage throughout the store, new restrooms and check-out areas, a refreshing store layout, and an updated Vision Center.
“We remodeled all of the areas in the store, including our elevators and escalators, to make it more convenient for our customers to shop, save money, and live better,” said Walter Lott, Honolulu Walmart store manager.
During the grand re-opening, Walmart also gave a total of $9,000 in grants to four local nonprofits such as the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter, Boys and Girls Club, Crime Stoppers Honolulu, and Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter.
The store also helped to raise $26,175 last year for the Children’s Miracle Network/Kapiolani Hospital for Women & Children, $69,895 in food donations to the Hawaii Foodbank, and $58,043 in Walmart’s Fight Hunger Spark Change. They also awarded $11,000 in local community grants to five non-profit organizations.