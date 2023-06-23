Honolulu Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Walmart located on Keeaumoku Street celebrated their grand re-opening following a remodeling of the store.

In celebration of the remodel, a traditional Hawaiian blessing and Maile lei untying took place on Friday, June 23. They also recognized the 56 staff associates that had worked at the store ever since it opened 19 years ago in October 2004.

